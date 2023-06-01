U20 World Cup Israel vs Brazil live stream: U20 World Cup: Israel vs Brazil – TV Schedule and Online Streaming Details

Israel Seeks to Make History Against Brazil in World Cup Under 20 Quarterfinal

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Israel will be looking to make history as they seek to beat Brazil in the quarterfinal game of the World Cup Under 20 in Argentina. The game will be played at Estadio San Juan Del Bicentenario, and soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating this match.

You can watch a live stream of the Israel vs Brazil U20 World Cup game on FuboTV (free trial available) at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT. The following channels will also be broadcasting the game live in the US:

Form Guide for Israel vs Brazil

Let’s have a look at the most recent games for these two teams:

Israel:

Israel comes to this game after beating Uzbekistan 1-0. They are the underdogs in this match, and it seems their luck in this competition has run out as they have to face a favorite to win the tournament, Brazil. Overall, they have played a very decent tournament after being the first time to qualify for it.

Brazil:

Brazil is the tournament’s favorite. The South Americans arrive at this game after beating Tunisia 4-1, even though they got a red card. They are in great form, and it would be very strange if they lost this one. This is their game to lose if they fail to produce the magic they have been displaying.

Prediction:

Based on current form, it is difficult to see how Israel can overcome Brazil. Our prediction for this match is Israel 0-3 Brazil. However, anything can happen in football, and Israel will be looking to make history by pulling off a major upset.

Conclusion:

The Israel vs Brazil match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Israel looking to upset the odds and make history. Brazil, on the other hand, will be hoping to continue their impressive form and advance to the semifinals. Whichever team wins, this match is sure to be a thrilling spectacle for soccer fans around the world.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Israel vs Brazil: times, how to watch on TV, stream online | U20 World Cup/