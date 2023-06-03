Ubiquitin code in inflammation.: Exploring the Unconventional Role of Ubiquitin in Infection and Inflammation

Public Evening Lecture on Posttranslational Modifications in Life Sciences by Professor Dr. Ivan Đikić

The Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main recently hosted a public evening lecture by Professor Dr. Ivan Đikić on the topic of posttranslational modifications in life sciences. The lecture was part of the university’s ongoing lecture series, which focuses on life sciences and their impact on society. In his lecture, Professor Đikić discussed the role of ubiquitination in regulating various cellular processes and its potential for modulating host-pathogen interactions during bacterial infections.

Ubiquitination is a posttranslational modification process that involves the covalent attachment of ubiquitin molecules to target proteins. This process regulates a wide range of cellular processes, including protein degradation, endocytosis, translation, innate immunity, and DNA repair. Recent studies have revealed the existence of diverse ubiquitin modifications, including conventional (lysine-linked) and unconventional modifications such as ester linkages to hydroxyls on proteins, lipids, and sugars.

Professor Đikić highlighted the major progress that has been made in understanding the ubiquitin code and its specific cellular functions. He discussed the potential of this knowledge for developing targeted therapies for diseases such as cancer, neurodegeneration, and infection. In particular, he focused on the novel chemistry of ubiquitination that can modulate host-pathogen interactions, inflammation, and immune responses during bacterial infections.

One of the most interesting aspects of Professor Đikić’s lecture was his discussion of the phosphoribosyl-linked (PR) ubiquitination mediated by effector proteins of pathogenic Legionella pneumophila. This unconventional form of ubiquitination involves the linkage of ubiquitin to a serine residue on target proteins. It plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of Legionella pneumophila, a bacterium that causes a severe form of pneumonia in humans.

Professor Đikić’s research focuses on understanding the molecular principles of life and their pathological alterations that lead to the development of human diseases. He is a leading expert in the fields of ubiquitin biology and autophagy research. He is currently the Professor and Director of the Institute of Biochemistry II at Goethe University Frankfurt and a fellow of the Max Planck Society. For his scientific work, he has received numerous awards, including the Louis-Jeantet Prize, Jung Prize for Medicine, and the Leibniz Prize.

The lecture was moderated by Professor Dr. Elke Krüger, who is a professor of biochemistry at the Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main. She is also a member of the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO). Professor Krüger’s research focuses on understanding the mechanisms of protein quality control and their role in neurodegenerative diseases.

In conclusion, Professor Đikić’s lecture provided a fascinating insight into the role of ubiquitination in regulating cellular processes and its potential for developing targeted therapies for human diseases. His discussion of the novel chemistry of ubiquitination and its role in modulating host-pathogen interactions during bacterial infections was particularly enlightening. The lecture series on life sciences at Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main aims to provide a platform for scientists to share their research and engage with the wider community.

Ubiquitin signaling in infection Inflammation and the ubiquitin code Unconventional ubiquitination in immune response Ubiquitin-mediated regulation of inflammatory pathways Novel roles for ubiquitin in host defense and disease

News Source : uni-greifswald.de

Source Link :Unconventional ubiquitin code in infection and inflammation/