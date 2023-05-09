UC Berkeley library rename : UC Berkeley’s Response to Controversy Surrounding Denamed Overseas Library

How UC Berkeley is addressing the renaming of its library abroad

Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, is removing the name “Berkeley” from its central library due to the connection with philosopher George Berkeley, whose views on perception and reality were controversial. Meanwhile, officials at UC Berkeley are facing similar debates about the legacy of their namesake, Bishop George Berkeley. Some students and faculty have called for his name to be removed from buildings and landmarks due to his involvement in the enslavement of Indigenous people in the 18th century. The university is now exploring ways to acknowledge and address this dark chapter in its history.

News Source : sfchronicle.com – Rachel Swan

Source Link :Rename UC Berkeley? How the university is responding to ‘denamed’ overseas library/