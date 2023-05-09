“UC Grad Slam 2023 winner” : Third Place Awarded to UCR Student in UC Grad Slam 2023

Third place in UC Grad Slam 2023 awarded to UCR student

Elissa Monteiro, a doctoral student in school psychology at UC Riverside, won third place in the UC Grad Slam 2023 competition. The competition featured the first-place winners from each of the 10 UC campuses, who had to communicate their research to a general audience in three minutes or less. Monteiro’s presentation focused on her research into attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and creating a screening system to identify children with those symptoms early and providing them support. She won a $2,000 prize for third place and previously won $5,000 for first place at UCR on March 9.

News Source : Inside UCR

Source Link :UCR student wins third place in UC Grad Slam 2023/