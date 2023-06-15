UD resolves COVID lockdown lawsuit for $6.3 million. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Settling a lawsuit, the University of Delaware has agreed to the closure of its campus and suspension of in-person classes during the pandemic.
- University of Delaware COVID lawsuit settlement
- COVID lockdown lawsuit against University of Delaware
- Settlement amount for University of Delaware COVID case
- Delaware university faces COVID lockdown lawsuit
- Legal action against University of Delaware for COVID lockdown measures
News Source : Crow River Media
Source Link :University of Delaware settles COVID lockdown suit for $6.3 million/