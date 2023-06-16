UD resolves COVID lockdown lawsuit with $6.3 million settlement today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The University of Delaware has decided to resolve a lawsuit involving the closure of its campus and suspension of face-to-face classes amid the pandemic.

University of Delaware COVID-19 lockdown COVID-19 lawsuit settlement Delaware higher education COVID-19 response Campus safety during pandemic Legal implications of COVID-19 lockdowns on schools

News Source : SFWeekly

Source Link :University of Delaware settles COVID lockdown suit for $6.3 million/