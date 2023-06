UD settles COVID lockdown lawsuit for $6.3 million. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a lawsuit related to its COVID-19 lockdown.

University of Delaware COVID lockdown lawsuit COVID lockdown settlement at University of Delaware Legal action against University of Delaware COVID lockdown Compensation for COVID lockdown at University of Delaware Student rights during COVID lockdown at University of Delaware

News Source : Straight Arrow News

Source Link :University of Delaware settles COVID lockdown suit for $6.3 million/