UDF SG Cleopas Malala mourns the untimely death of UDF MCA Hamisi Iddi in a tragic road accident.

UDA SG Cleopas Malala Mourns UDA MCA Hamisi Iddi Who Has Died in a Grisly Road Accident

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Cleopas Malala, is mourning the death of UDA Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Jilore Ward, Hamisi Iddi. Iddi died in a grisly road accident that occurred on Tuesday night.

Malala described Iddi as a dedicated and committed leader who always put the interests of his constituents first. He noted that Iddi had been instrumental in championing development projects in his ward and had worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people he served.

The UDA SG sent his condolences to Iddi’s family, friends, and the people of Jilore Ward, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time. He also called on the government to take urgent measures to address the issue of road accidents in the country.

The late MCA’s body was taken to the Coast General Hospital mortuary in Mombasa. His death comes as a big blow to the UDA party, which had high hopes for him as a leader who would bring about positive change in his community.

