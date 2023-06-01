UFC Ultimate Fighters: Bisping Highlights His Top 5 Ultimate UFC Fighters

BISPING LISTS HIS TOP 5 UFC ULTIMATE FIGHTERS

As a former UFC middleweight champion and a current analyst for the promotion, Michael Bisping knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful fighter in the Octagon. With so many talented athletes having graced the UFC over the years, Bisping recently revealed his top 5 picks for the greatest UFC Ultimate Fighters of all time.

1. Anderson Silva

According to Bisping, Brazilian middleweight Anderson Silva is the greatest UFC fighter of all time. Known for his incredible striking ability and uncanny sense of timing, Silva held the middleweight title for a record-breaking 2,457 days and defended his belt 10 times before finally losing it to Chris Weidman in 2013. Bisping praised Silva’s “unbelievable” technique and his ability to dominate opponents both on the feet and on the ground.

2. Georges St-Pierre

Bisping’s second pick is another legend of the sport: Canadian welterweight Georges St-Pierre. St-Pierre was known for his versatility, being equally adept at striking, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu. He held the welterweight title for a total of 2,204 days and defended it 9 times before taking a hiatus from the sport. Bisping praised St-Pierre’s “phenomenal” work ethic and his ability to adapt his game plan to suit any opponent.

3. Jon Jones

Despite a long list of controversies outside of the Octagon, Bisping couldn’t deny the talent of American light heavyweight Jon Jones. Jones is known for his unorthodox striking and his ability to control opponents on the ground with his wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills. He has held the light heavyweight title for a total of 2,182 days and has defended it 11 times. Bisping praised Jones’ “freakish” athleticism and his ability to “make up moves on the fly”.

4. Demetrious Johnson

Bisping’s fourth pick is a relatively new addition to the list of UFC legends: American flyweight Demetrious Johnson. Johnson held the flyweight title for a record-breaking 2,142 days and defended it 11 times before moving on to ONE Championship. Bisping praised Johnson’s “ridiculous” speed and his ability to “make grown men look silly in the Octagon”.

5. Jose Aldo

Bisping’s final pick is Brazilian featherweight Jose Aldo. Aldo held the featherweight title for a total of 1,848 days and defended it 7 times before losing it to Conor McGregor in 2015. Bisping praised Aldo’s “savage” striking ability and his “unbelievable” takedown defense.

Conclusion

While there are many other fighters who could make a case for being included on this list, Bisping’s picks are all undeniable legends of the sport. Each of these fighters has left an indelible mark on the UFC and has helped to shape the sport into what it is today.

Michael Bisping UFC Ultimate Fighters Top 5 UFC Fighters UFC Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

News Source : Michael Bisping

Source Link :BISPING LISTS HIS TOP 5 UFC ULTIMATE FIGHTERS/