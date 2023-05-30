UGC NET 2023 application: How to Apply for UGC NET 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide before the Application Deadline Tomorrow

UGC NET Exam 2023: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process and More

UGC NET Exam 2023 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET Exam 2023 application process is currently underway, and the last date to apply is May 31, 2023. In this article, we will discuss the eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and other details related to the UGC NET Exam 2023.

Eligibility Criteria for UGC NET Exam 2023

To be eligible for the UGC NET Exam 2023, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Age Limit: For JRF, the age limit is 30 years as on June 1, 2023. However, there is no age limit for the post of Assistant Professor. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a master’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates).

Important Dates for UGC NET Exam 2023

The UGC NET Exam 2023 important dates are as follows:

Last date to apply: May 31, 2023 Last date to pay the application fee: June 1, 2023 Correction in the application form: June 2-3, 2023 Issue of admit card: First and second week of June 2023 UGC NET Exam 2023 dates: June 13-22, 2023 Release of answer key and recorded response sheet: To be announced

Application Process for UGC NET Exam 2023

The UGC NET Exam 2023 application process involves the following steps:

Visit the official website of UGC NET NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on “application for UGC NET June 2023” Register or log in using your mobile number or email address Complete the application form and note down the application number for future reference Upload scanned passport size photo and signature separately of the applicant. The size of this file should be between 10kb and 200kb. Pay the application fee using SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC bank/ debit card/credit card/UPIS Save or take a screenshot of the payment receipt and confirmation page of UGC NET application form for future reference

Conclusion

UGC NET Exam 2023 is an important exam for candidates who wish to pursue a career in teaching and research in Indian universities and colleges. The eligibility criteria, important dates, and application process for the exam have been discussed in detail in this article. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before filling out the application form and prepare well for the exam. Best of luck!

Source Link :UGC NET 2023 application closes tomorrow; step-by-step guide to apply/

