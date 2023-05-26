Cameron Robbins missing : Uhigh Student Missing: Cameron Robbins Disappears in Bahamas

An 18-year-old U-High graduate named Cameron Robbins went missing in the Bahamas, and Kevin George, the Director of the University Lab School, expressed his concern and support for Robbins and his family. Robbins had been a student at the school for 13 years and was an accomplished athlete on the baseball team. The school will provide counselors for students affected by the news of his disappearance. The circumstances surrounding Robbins’ disappearance are unclear, but searches are ongoing. The school community stands united in their hope for Robbins’ safe return and offers support to those who may struggle to cope with the situation. The US Coast Guard is assisting local authorities in the search efforts. The school organized a prayer vigil for the students as a gesture of solidarity.

News Source : Sakthi Kamalakannan

