Gay British soldiers subjected to electric shock treatment in effort to “cure” them

A damning investigation into historic homophobia in the UK armed forces has revealed that gay British soldiers were subjected to electric shock treatment in an effort to “cure” them of their homosexuality. The study, commissioned by the government and set for publication next month, contains over a thousand anonymous submissions detailing the use of electrodes, blackmail and sexual assault against gay personnel between 1967 and 2000. Military personnel were still being referred to doctors for conversion therapy as recently as the 1990s. The report piles moral pressure on the government to publicly apologise for the historic policy, and to compensate those affected by it for loss of earnings, distress caused, and denial of their pension rights.

Shocking revelations

The shocking revelations cast light on the damage inflicted on thousands of gay, lesbian and trans personnel over more than three decades by a ban on them serving in the military, despite homosexuality being legal since 1967. The study also revealed that referrals of young male personnel for what was referred to as “the cure” were still taking place as recently as the mid-1990s, according to testimony from a civilian doctor who served at various military bases from 1993 to 2004. The medic recounted how a sergeant accompanied one of the men, who explained he’d told his superiors he was gay and had been told to book medical treatment. The doctor refused to provide such treatment and sent him on his way, but never knew what became of the young recruit.

Traumatized personnel

Terence Etherton, the cross-bench member of the House of Lords who led the probe, said in the report that military personnel were told if they consented to taking drugs and undergoing electro-compulsive treatment to convert them, they may be permitted to remain in the military. It left many “severely traumatized” as a result, he said. The use of electric shock treatment on gay military personnel was not only harmful but also completely ineffective. It was based on the misguided belief that homosexuality was a mental disorder that could be cured through aversion therapy.

Apology and compensation

The report contains a wealth of evidence of the horrifying abuse and discrimination that gay, lesbian and trans personnel suffered in the armed forces. The findings put the government under increasing pressure to publicly apologise for the historic policy and compensate those affected by it, including loss of earnings, distress caused, and denial of pension rights. The government has promised to introduce a law banning conversion therapy, but it is yet to publish a draft bill. An Equality Hub spokesperson for the government said it remains “committed to protecting people at risk from conversion practices.” The legacy of homophobia in the military is just one example of the UK’s uncomfortable history spanning recent years and past centuries, which includes slavery and colonialism, misogyny and racism and touches on some of the nation’s most famous institutions.

In conclusion, the report into homophobia in the military is a stark reminder of the discrimination and abuse that gay, lesbian and trans personnel suffered in the armed forces. The use of electric shock treatment on gay military personnel was not only wrong but also completely ineffective. It is time for the government to publicly apologise for the historic policy and compensate those affected by it. It is also important to continue to work towards protecting people from conversion practices and to acknowledge and address the UK’s uncomfortable history of discrimination and abuse.

