UK man banned from owning animals after 167 found caged in squalor, Kim Starks sentenced to prison

Kim Starks : UK man banned from owning animals after 167 found in unsuitable conditions; Kim Starks sentenced to prison and suspension

A man in the United Kingdom has been banned from owning animals and sentenced to 34 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, after police found 167 animals, including mice, rabbits, and birds, caged inside a dirty house. The discovery was made when police officials visited the house in Rushden, Northamptonshire, in response to a concern for welfare report. The animals were found living in squalid and unsuitable conditions, with some forced to share cages with dead animals. The man, identified as 61-year-old Kim Starks, was charged with causing suffering to protected animals and breaching a disqualification order that had been imposed in 2000.

News Source : Moneycontrol News

