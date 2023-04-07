UK pop star from S Club 7 dies at 46

At the age of 46, Paul Cattermole, a member of the popular British pop group S Club 7, has passed away.
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 Dies Weeks After Reunion Tour Announcement
Beloved Band Member Found Dead At Home In Dorset
Paul Cattermole, a member of popular British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The band had recently announced a reunion tour, and his passing has come as a shock to fans around the world. Cattermole’s family and the band released a statement expressing their deep sadness over his sudden death.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”
Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. The police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, although the cause of death is currently unknown.
Members of S Club 7 also released a statement on social media expressing their shock and heartbreak over the news.
“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”
S Club 7: From TV Show To Musical Sensation
S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls. Like The Monkees, S Club 7 was launched through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves. The group quickly became a musical sensation in the UK and beyond, with a string of hits including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Reach,” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.”
In 2002, the band performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne.
Cattermole left the band in the same year, but all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour in February 2023, due to begin in October.
Remembering Paul Cattermole
As fans around the world mourn the loss of Paul Cattermole, many are sharing their favorite memories of the singer and paying tribute to his talents as a performer. His sudden passing is a reminder of how precious life is, and how important it is to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones.
“We were so fortunate to have Paul in our lives, and we will always remember him as an incredible friend and performer who brought joy to so many people. Rest in peace, our dear friend.”