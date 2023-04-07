UK pop star from S Club 7 dies at 46

Beloved Band Member Found Dead At Home In Dorset

Paul Cattermole, a member of popular British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The band had recently announced a reunion tour, and his passing has come as a shock to fans around the world. Cattermole’s family and the band released a statement expressing their deep sadness over his sudden death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. The police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, although the cause of death is currently unknown.

Members of S Club 7 also released a statement on social media expressing their shock and heartbreak over the news.