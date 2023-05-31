“UK road trip destinations”: Top 10 UK Summer Road Trip Destinations to Discover

Summer Road Trips: The Best UK Destinations to Explore

As summer approaches, many are looking forward to planning their next adventure. While most people opt to head abroad, staycations have become more popular over the years. The UK has some of the most stunning coastal lines and scenic countrysides available to explore that are usually within driving distance. It’s not surprising that many are looking forward to hitting the road and taking a trip across the UK with their friends rather than flying to Spain.

Moneybarn car finance provider conducted research into the best road trips you can take in the UK. They were able to determine their results by analysing each UK county based on a range of factors such as scenery, road length, things to do and places to stay to reveal the best UK road trips this summer.

North Yorkshire ranks as the UK’s best road trip destination, earning a total road trip score of 8.67/10. North Yorkshire offers some of the most scenic road trips in the UK, including picturesque villages and rolling hills as well as historic landmarks and rugged coastlines. One of the most popular road trips in North Yorkshire is the North York Moors National Park, which covers over 550 square miles of rolling hills and heather moorland.

Devon and Cornwall also made it to the top three counties for road trips. Both counties offer stunning coastal views and picturesque countryside. Devon is known for its beaches, while Cornwall boasts charming fishing villages and historic landmarks such as Tintagel Castle.

Somerset and Lancashire also made it to the top five counties for road trips. Somerset offers a mix of countryside and coastal views, while Lancashire is home to the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Dorset, Highland, Hampshire, Kent, and Cumbria complete the top ten counties for road trips in the UK. Dorset is known for its Jurassic Coast and charming towns, while Highland is famous for its rugged mountains and lochs. Hampshire offers a mix of countryside and coastal views, while Kent boasts historic landmarks such as Canterbury Cathedral and Leeds Castle. Cumbria is home to the Lake District National Park, which covers over 2,362 square kilometres of stunning scenery.

The North Coast 500, often referred to as Scotland’s Route 66, is the most popular UK road trip on social media, with over 64 million TikTok views and 421,966 Instagram posts. The route covers over 500 miles of stunning Scottish countryside, including the Scottish Highlands, and offers plenty of opportunities for hiking and sightseeing.

In conclusion, there are plenty of stunning destinations to explore in the UK this summer. Whether you’re looking for scenic countryside or charming coastal views, there’s something for everyone. So why not hit the road and take a trip across the UK with your friends this summer? With so many stunning destinations to choose from, the possibilities are endless.

News Source : Beth Franklin

Source Link :UK road trips: Top 10 places to explore this summer/