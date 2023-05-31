“Ukraine judicial reform”: Mixed Reviews for Ukraine’s Judicial Reform as Key Milestone Approaches

As Ukraine continues to fight against Russia on the front lines, another battle is quietly taking place in government offices in Kyiv. This battle is for judicial reform, which has been a long-standing issue in Ukraine. The court system is one of Ukraine’s least trusted institutions, and recent events have shown the need for reform more than ever. The head of the Supreme Court was recently detained on charges of accepting a $3 million bribe, and trusted and independent candidates have been excluded from competitions for key judicial posts while tainted ones have been approved.

The latest attempt at judicial reform was launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019, and it is currently being completed as new members of the High Qualification Commission are being chosen after years of delay. However, it is still unclear if this reform will lead to any substantial change in the judiciary. Some see it as a step forward despite all the drawbacks, while others argue it is just a facade for the entrenchment of the corrupt judiciary.

Under the reform, international experts and Ukrainian officials are supposed to hire new members of two judicial bodies – the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission. The new members are supposed to be independent, honest, and professional people, according to the current concept of the reform, which has been in the works since 2019. The High Council of Justice makes final decisions on hiring, firing, and punishing judges, while the High Qualification Commission vets and nominates candidates for judicial jobs.

In 2022, a body comprising three Ukrainian judges and three international experts finally nominated new members of the High Council of Justice, and the council resumed work in January 2023 after being suspended for a year. The work to staff the second key agency of the reform is underway. In March, a different selection panel comprising three Ukrainian judges and three international experts nominated 32 candidates for the High Qualification Commission. The High Council of Justice finished interviewing the candidates on May 12 and is expected to appoint up to 16 members of the High Qualification Commission on June 1.

However, controversy over rejected candidates has arisen. The selection panel has stated that its assessment would be based on the principle of “positive selection” – the selection of the best of the best, as opposed to just weeding out the worst. But several people with a positive reputation according to civil society were thrown out by the selection panel at the initial stage, in December 2022, and were not allowed to proceed to the interview stage. Those rejected include former head of civic watchdog Public Integrity Council Vitaly Tytych, former reformist member of the High Council of Justice Andriy Boyko, outspoken former investigator at the prosecutor’s office Sergii Gorbatuk, whistleblower judge Lyubomyr Vynar, and legal scholar Mykola Siry.

The decision to reject Tytych, who has been involved in judicial reform for many years and has often criticized the authorities for failures and setbacks in the reform, raised eyebrows among Ukraine’s civil society. Gorbatuk, who accused his own boss and other officials of sabotaging investigations into the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, was praised by civil society for his independent stance and integrity. The selection panel has been criticized for its failure to explain its rejection of these candidates.

Despite the controversy, some candidates with a positive reputation have been selected for the High Qualification Commission. However, the fight for judicial reform in Ukraine is far from over, and the outcome of this battle will define what post-war Ukraine looks like. It is important for Ukraine to have a trustworthy and independent judiciary to ensure justice for all citizens and to fight against corruption.

News Source : The Kyiv Independent

Source Link :Ukraine’s judicial reform has mixed reviews as it nears key point/