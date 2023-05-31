“Ukrainian teen Toledo”: Maximizing his stay in Toledo: A Ukrainian teenager’s experience

Ukrainian Student Finds Refuge and Opportunity in Toledo

Dan Lazariev, a Ukrainian exchange student, has found a safe haven in Toledo, Ohio, where he has been studying for the past two years. While his home country is embroiled in a war that has claimed countless lives and destroyed thousands of homes, Lazariev has been able to pursue his education and immerse himself in a welcoming community.

Lazariev was recently honored by Toledo City Council for his contributions to the community, which include volunteering at local events and working with children. Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson praised him as an “amazing kid” who has made a positive impact on those around him.

Despite the challenges he faces as a foreign student in a new country, Lazariev has made the most of his time in Toledo. He recently graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts, and his parents were able to attend the ceremony after two years of not seeing him. While he is grateful for the opportunities he has been given, Lazariev knows that his future is uncertain.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but it becomes part of your life and life is still going and you have to keep on going,” he said.

One of Lazariev’s biggest concerns is the possibility of having to return to Ukraine, where the war continues to ravage his homeland. He is hoping to stay in the United States for college, and has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his education.

While Lazariev’s story is unique, it highlights the importance of providing refuge and opportunities for those affected by war and conflict. The United States has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants, and it is imperative that we continue to do so in the face of global crises.

As Lazariev prepares for an uncertain future, he remains grateful for the support he has received from the Toledo community. “I have a very close connection to the city council of Toledo and I’m very grateful for what they have done for me,” he said.

His experience serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is hope and kindness to be found.

News Source : https://www.13abc.com

Source Link :Ukrainian teen making the most of his time here in Toledo/