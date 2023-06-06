“ukulele tutorial”: An Easy Tutorial on Playing “The Bridge” on Ukulele with Chords and Lyrics

The Bridge EASY Ukulele Tutorial With Chords / Lyrics

Playing the ukulele can be a fun and rewarding experience, especially when you learn how to play your favourite songs. If you’re a fan of the song “The Bridge” by the band “The Lumineers”, then this easy ukulele tutorial is perfect for you. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to play “The Bridge” on the ukulele with chords and lyrics.

Chords Used in the Song

Before we start playing, let’s take a look at the chords used in “The Bridge”. The song uses only four chords: C, G, Am, and F. Here are the chord diagrams for each of these chords:

C:

-0- -1- -0- -2-

G:

-2- -3- -2- -0-

Am:

-0- -1- -2- -0-

F:

-1- -0- -2- -3-

Verse 1

Now that you know the chords, let’s start playing the song. The first verse of “The Bridge” goes like this:

C G I'll meet you at the bridge, again Am F It's here we'll make amends C G The river flows beneath, our skin Am F So we'll start anew again

To play this verse, start by strumming the C chord four times. Then, switch to the G chord and strum it four times. Next, switch to the Am chord and strum it four times. Finally, switch to the F chord and strum it four times.

Chorus

The chorus of “The Bridge” is also easy to play. Here are the lyrics and chords:

C G And I can't wait, to see you again Am F And I can't wait, to fall into your arms C G And I can't wait, to see you again Am F And I can't wait, to fall into your arms

To play the chorus, start by strumming the C chord four times. Then, switch to the G chord and strum it four times. Next, switch to the Am chord and strum it four times. Finally, switch to the F chord and strum it four times.

Verse 2

The second verse of “The Bridge” uses the same chords as the first verse. Here are the lyrics:

C G I'll meet you at the bridge, again Am F It's here we'll make amends C G The river flows beneath, our skin Am F So we'll start anew again

To play this verse, simply repeat the same chord progression as in the first verse.

Chorus

The chorus of “The Bridge” is played twice in the song. To play it, use the same chord progression as in the first chorus.

Bridge

The bridge of “The Bridge” is a little different from the rest of the song. Here are the lyrics and chords:

Am G When we were young, we'd run away F C To the bridge, where we used to play Am G And all the memories, they come back to me F C And I know we'll be okay

To play the bridge, start by strumming the Am chord four times. Then, switch to the G chord and strum it four times. Next, switch to the F chord and strum it four times. Finally, switch to the C chord and strum it four times.

Chorus

The chorus is played once more to close out the song. Use the same chord progression as in the previous choruses.

Conclusion

Playing “The Bridge” on the ukulele is a great way to practice your chord transitions and strumming. With just four simple chords, you can play this beautiful song and impress your friends and family. So grab your ukulele, practice these chords, and start playing “The Bridge” today!

Ukulele tutorial for The Bridge Chords and lyrics for The Bridge on ukulele Easy ukulele lesson for The Bridge by d4vd How to play The Bridge on ukulele with d4vd Ukulele cover of The Bridge with d4vd.