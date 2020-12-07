Ul Hadith Mufti Zarwali Khan Sahib Death -Dead – Obituary : Shaikh Ul Hadith Mufti Zarwali Khan Sahib has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Ul Hadith Mufti Zarwali Khan Sahib Death -Dead – Obituary : Shaikh Ul Hadith Mufti Zarwali Khan Sahib has Died .

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

mustafa sukhera @Mustafasukhaira Saddened to hear about the demise of Shaikh Ul Hadith Mufti Zarwali Khan Sahib. May Allah Almighty accept his life-long service & grant him Jannatul Firdaus. May his Soul be rest in Eternal peace

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.