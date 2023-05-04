“Ulster departures” : Ulster announces end-of-season departures of Duane Vermeulen and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen from rugby team

Ulster Rugby confirms departure of Vermeulen and Toomaga-Allen

Ulster Rugby has confirmed that two of their key players, Marcell Coetzee and Nepo Laulala, will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The departure of the two players was expected, given the province’s announcement of the arrival of flanker Dave Ewers from Exeter Chiefs ahead of next season and the IRFU’s policy of not having two non-Irish players in one position.

Similarly for Toomaga-Allen, despite some stellar performances towards the tail end of the season, it was always believed he would be an unlikely re-signing given he plays in the same position as Ireland international Tom O’Toole and the impressive Marty Moore.

Vermeulen, a set-piece savant, was a key part of Ulster’s dominant driving maul in his two seasons with the club after his shock arrival midway through last season and he would go on to make 34 appearances in a white jersey. A World Cup-winning number eight and considered one of the best in the world, he never quite hit the heights with Ulster but could yet sign off his time in Ireland with a trophy as they embark on their United Rugby Championship Play-Off push against Connacht on Friday.

One of the less heralded arrivals at Ravenhill this season, Toomaga-Allen proved to be an exceptional pick-up by Ulster, particularly in the second half of the season where he stepped up in the absences of O’Toole for the Six Nations and Moore through injury. Asked to play 80 minutes for the majority of his 13 appearances, the former New Zealand international was a huge asset to head coach Dan McFarland and his departure will come as a blow to the Ravenhill faithful, who bought into his enthusiasm and energy for the game.

Also departing is Australian second row Sam Carter after four seasons and 57 caps for the province, with Gareth Milasinovich and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan also heading on to pastures new. Carter arrived to much fanfare but never managed to nail down a starting jersey, making bit-part appearances over his four seasons, while Milasinovich was a squad player who amassed 23 caps and Bradshaw-Ryan leaves after one season and just the one appearance.

Fans already knew that wingers Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle and flanker Jordi Murphy were leaving the province with their news having already been announced, while loosehead prop Rory Sutherland’s departure was also rubber-stamped. The Scottish international was brought in mid-season after the collapse of Worcester Warriors, where he played the first half of the season, and made 11 appearances but it was always going to be a temporary alliance given Ulster have already signed Springbok international Steven Kitshoff for next season.

Hooker Declan Moore has been included in the departures list, however it is unclear whether that is related to his one-season loan move to Connacht next season or if he will be leaving permanently instead. Interestingly, scrum-half Michael McDonald, who is also headed to Connacht on loan, was not included.

“All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch,” said head coach McFarland. “It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season. I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey.”

News Source : Adam McKendry

Source Link :Rugby: Ulster confirm departures of Duane Vermeulen and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen at end of season/