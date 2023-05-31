“Ultimate Breakfast Sausage Recipe”: Irresistible Breakfast Sausage Recipe That Will Leave You Craving For More

Breakfast Sausage Recipe: You Will NOT Eat It Any Other Way!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing beats starting your day with a delicious breakfast sausage. Whether you prefer it sweet or spicy, this breakfast sausage recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Here is how to make the best breakfast sausage that you will ever have.

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground pork, salt, black pepper, dried sage, dried thyme, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Add the maple syrup to the mixture and mix again until well combined. Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and shape them into patties. Make sure to handle the meat gently and not overwork it, as this can make the sausage tough. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage patties to the skillet and cook them for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until they are browned and cooked through. Remove the sausage patties from the skillet and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain off any excess oil. Serve hot and enjoy!

Variations

This breakfast sausage recipe is versatile and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:

For a sweeter sausage, add more maple syrup or brown sugar to the mixture.

If you prefer a spicier sausage, increase the amount of cayenne pepper or add some red pepper flakes.

You can also experiment with different herbs and spices, such as rosemary, fennel seeds, or smoked paprika.

Serving Suggestions

Breakfast sausage is a versatile dish that can be served in many ways. Here are some serving suggestions:

Pair the sausage with eggs, toast, and hash browns for a classic breakfast meal.

Make breakfast sandwiches by adding the sausage to a biscuit or English muffin with cheese and eggs.

Use the sausage as a topping for pizza or in pasta dishes.

Crumble the sausage and add it to omelets, quiches, or frittatas.

Conclusion

This breakfast sausage recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves a delicious and hearty breakfast. With its perfect blend of spices and sweetness, it is sure to become a family favorite. So why settle for store-bought sausage when you can make your own at home? Give this recipe a try and enjoy the best breakfast sausage you will ever have!

Homemade breakfast sausage recipe Spicy breakfast sausage recipe Maple breakfast sausage recipe Vegetarian breakfast sausage recipe Breakfast sausage casserole recipe

News Source : Recepies for weak

Source Link :Breakfast Sausage RECIPE l You will! NOT eat it any other way! /