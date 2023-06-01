“Ultra Rare Card Bundle” : “GG Deck Box Compatible Pokemon Cards Bundle: 100+ Cards, including 4X Ultra Rare and 10 Rare or Holo Foil Cards”

Bundle of 4X Ultra Rare Cards and 100+ Cards, Including Bonus 10 Rare or Holo Foil Cards, Compatible with GG Deck Box for Pokemon Cards – The Ultimate Ultra Rare Card Collection



Price: $34.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 23:13:30 UTC – Details)





Are you a fan of Pokemon cards? Do you want to build a powerful deck that can compete in tournaments? Look no further than the Ultra Rare Pokemon Card Lot! This bundle includes four ultra rare cards guaranteed, as well as 90 common and uncommon cards and 10 rare or holo cards that are unique with no duplication.

What sets this card lot apart from others on the market is the price. We guarantee the best price for the most powerful tournament-ready cards available. We scour the market to find the rarest cards to include in our bundles, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck.

Not only is this card lot a great investment for competitive players, but it also makes for a perfect gift for any boy or girl who loves Pokemon. Imagine the excitement on their face when they open a package filled with powerful and unique cards. This bundle makes for an excellent birthday or holiday gift.

Rest assured that all the cards in this bundle are 100% authentic. They may range in condition from near mint to lightly played, but they will come from various Pokemon sets, including the original Base Set, Team Rocket, Gym Heroes, Neo, Black and White, Diamond and Pearl, Shining Legends, Hidden Fates, Sun and Moon, XY, Sword and Shield, and more.

To protect your valuable cards, we include a Golden Groundhog Collector’s Deckbox with every bundle. This deckbox can store up to 60 sleeved cards, keeping them safe and organized.

In conclusion, the Ultra Rare Pokemon Card Lot is a must-have for any serious Pokemon card player. With powerful ultra rare cards, a great price, and a collector’s deckbox included, you can’t go wrong with this bundle. It’s also the perfect gift for any Pokemon fan. So, what are you waiting for? Start building your dream deck today!