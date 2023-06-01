“Ultra Rare Card Starter Bundle” : Starter Bundle with 100 Authentic Cards, Including 1 Guaranteed Ultra Rare Card & 10 Bonus Rares or Holo Foil Cards, Compatible with Pokemon Cards & GG Deck Box

Starter Bundle of 100 Authentic Cards with 1 Guaranteed Ultra Rare Card, Plus 10 Bonus Rares or Holo Foil Cards, and GG Deck Box Compatibility – Ultra Rare Card Rarity



Price: $24.99 - $22.49

(as of Jun 01,2023 01:10:47 UTC – Details)





If you’re a fan of Pokemon, you know how exciting it is to add new cards to your collection. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, the Pokemon 100 Card Lot with 1 Ultra Rare Card Guaranteed is a must-have. This lot includes 90 common and uncommon Pokemon cards, as well as a bonus of 10 holo or rare cards. This set is perfect for anyone who’s on a quest to collect the best Pokemon cards in the world.

One of the great things about this set is that it includes 1 randomly selected ultra rare Pokemon card. These cards are some of the most powerful in the game, and they’re sure to pack a punch. You never know which ultra rare card you’ll get, but that’s part of the fun. It could be a Charizard, Pikachu, or any other ultra rare card from the various sets. No matter which one you get, you’re sure to be thrilled.

In addition to the ultra rare card, this lot also includes 90 common and uncommon Pokemon cards. These cards are perfect for adding to your collection, trading with friends, or using in battles. You’ll love the variety of cards included in this set, as they come from every Pokemon set including the original Base Set, Team Rocket, Gym Heroes, Neo, Black and White, Diamond and Pearl, Shining Legends, Hidden Fates, Sun and Moon, XY, Sword and Shield, and more. With such a wide variety of cards, you’re sure to find some new favorites.

If you’re looking for a great gift for a Pokemon fan, this 100 card lot is the perfect choice. It’s a great way to help someone start or expand their collection, and it’s sure to bring a smile to their face. Whether it’s for a birthday, holiday, or just because, this lot is a thoughtful and exciting gift for any boy or girl.

In conclusion, the Pokemon 100 Card Lot with 1 Ultra Rare Card Guaranteed is a must-have for any Pokemon fan. With 90 common and uncommon cards, as well as a bonus of 10 holo or rare cards, this set is perfect for adding to your collection, trading, training, and battling. Plus, with the added excitement of a randomly selected ultra rare card, you’ll be on the edge of your seat waiting to see what you get. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift, this lot is sure to bring hours of excitement and fun.



