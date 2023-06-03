“Ultra XTR Deluxe Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool Set” : Easy to Assemble INTEX 26373EH Ultra XTR Deluxe Above Ground Swimming Pool Set with Rust and Puncture Resistance, 2800 GPH Sand Filter Pump, and Large Size of 32ft x 16ft x 52in.

32ft x 16ft x 52in INTEX 26373EH Ultra XTR Deluxe Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool Set with 2800 GPH Sand Filter Pump – SuperTough, Puncture Resistant, Rust Resistant, and Easy to Assemble.



Swimming is undoubtedly one of the most refreshing and relaxing activities that we can indulge in on a hot summer day. If you’re looking for the ultimate swimming experience, look no further than our largest Ultra XTR Frame pools. With a classic rectangular shape, elegant dark gray liner with water-blue tile print interior, and brilliant white copings, this pool will make an impressive presence in any backyard. The Ultra XTR pool has a set-up size of 32 feet X 16 feet X 52 inches, providing ample space for you and your family to enjoy. With a water capacity of 14,364 gallons (90%), this spacious pool is perfect for hosting summer pool parties.

One of the best things about the Ultra XTR pool is that it’s incredibly easy to assemble. You can have your pool ready for water in just 90 minutes. The Ultra XTR pools are designed with an Easy Lock System, making it easy to assemble. Frame components simply snap together with no locking pins or additional tools needed. This means that you can have your pool up and running in no time, and you don’t have to worry about spending hours assembling it.

The Ultra XTR pool is also rust-resistant, ensuring that it will last for years to come. The pool is encapsulated with inner and outer powder coating, which ensures the ultimate resistance to rust. The T-Joints are engineered for high strength and infused with UV inhibitor to ensure weather resistance and long service life. This means that even if you live in an area with harsh weather conditions, you can rest assured that your pool will remain durable and resistant to rust.

The Ultra XTR pool is also made with puncture-resistant 3-Ply PVC material, making it built to resist the wear and tear of summer fun. In case of any damage, a patch is included for easy fixes. This means that you don’t have to worry about your pool getting damaged easily, and you can enjoy your summer without any worries.

The included Krystal Clear Sand Filter System (#26647EG) keeps water sparkling clear by killing bacteria and reducing chemical use. This means that you can enjoy crystal-clear water all summer long without having to worry about harmful bacteria. The filter system is easy to use and maintain, ensuring that your pool remains clean and safe for everyone to use.

The Ultra XTR pool also includes a removable ladder that has a coated steel frame to prevent rust. The Hi-impact steps make it easy to get in and out of the pool, and the included pool cover keeps debris out. The ground cloth provides added protection, ensuring that your pool remains in top condition.

In conclusion, the Ultra XTR pool is the ultimate swimming experience for you and your family. With its large size, easy assembly, rust-resistant design, puncture-resistant material, Krystal Clear Sand Filter System, removable ladder, and included pool cover and ground cloth, this pool is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a summer of relaxation and fun. So why wait? Get your Ultra XTR pool today and start enjoying the ultimate swimming experience!



