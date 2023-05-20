Uma Devi, Firozabad shooting victim : Woman shot dead in Firozabad, UP by unidentified assailants: Uma Devi, 35, victim

“Unidentified Assailants Shoot Woman from Close Range in Firozabad, Victim Identified as Uma Devi”

A woman was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Tilak Nagar, Firozabad (UP) on Saturday morning. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Uma Devi, was walking with her husband to a hospital when the attackers on a motorcycle shot her from close range. She suffered serious head injuries and was declared dead at the district hospital. Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra examined the crime scene and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the assailants. This report has been auto-generated by PTI news service and ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

News Source : ThePrint

