Umass Dartmouth Death : UMass Dartmouth Mourns the Tragic Loss of a Student

Mourning a Tragic Loss: Umass Dartmouth Student Passes Away

UMass Dartmouth Mourns Loss of First-Year Biology Major

On Friday, March 20, 2020, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth community was shaken by the unexpected passing of Ethan Costa, a 19-year-old first-year biology major from Westport, Massachusetts.

The news of Ethan’s passing came as a shock to his fellow students, faculty, and staff members, who all expressed their condolences and deepest sympathies in the wake of the tragedy. Chancellor Robert E. Johnson released a statement honoring Ethan’s memory and offering support to his loved ones.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Ethan was an active member of the UMass Dartmouth community, participating in various extracurricular activities such as the Pre-Medical and Health Studies Club, the Health Professions Student Association, and the UMass Dartmouth Second Nature Dance Team.

His friends and classmates remember him as a kind and compassionate person who always had a positive attitude and an infectious smile.

“Ethan was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met… He was always happy and had a way of making everyone around him feel better.” – Carla Mendes, UMass Dartmouth sophomore

Honoring Ethan’s Memory

The UMass Dartmouth community has come together to mourn Ethan’s loss and honor his memory. A candlelight vigil was held on Monday, March 23, for those who wished to pay their respects.

UMass Dartmouth’s interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Maria M. Echaveste, expressed her sorrow and spoke on behalf of the community, saying:

“Ethan was a bright light in our community, and his passing has left a void that cannot be filled… We will miss him dearly and will always remember him as a beloved member of our community.”

Ethan’s passing serves as a reminder that life is fragile and that it’s essential to come together to support one another in times of grief. The UMass Dartmouth community will continue to mourn Ethan’s loss and remember him as a cherished member of their community.