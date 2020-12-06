Umbreen Ali Death -Dead – Obituary : Umbreen Ali has Died .
Umbreen Ali has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart and with much sadness that we announce the death of our co-founder Umbreen Ali, aged 45. Everyone who ever met Umbreen will forever remember a person who was humble, modest, honest and sincere in all her dealings. Full statement https://t.co/nXaMhDZbHl pic.twitter.com/PIBWAoiqIZ
— Asian Media Awards (@asianmediaaward) December 6, 2020
