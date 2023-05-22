“Una ongoing works”: Una’s ongoing works reviewed by Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena Reviews Progress of Development Works in District

The Chief Secretary of the state, Pramod Saxena, visited various sites in the district today to review the progress of development works. Accompanied by local officials and engineers, Saxena inspected ongoing projects aimed at improving the infrastructure and living conditions of the people in the district.

Visit to the Road Construction Site

The first site visited by the Chief Secretary was a road construction project that was initiated last year. The project aims to connect remote villages and towns to the main city and improve transportation facilities. Saxena was pleased to see the progress made so far and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work. He also interacted with the workers and praised their efforts in completing the project within the stipulated time frame.

Inspection of the Water Supply Project

The second site visited by Saxena was a water supply project that was initiated to provide clean and safe drinking water to the people in the district. The project has been facing some delays due to unforeseen circumstances, but Saxena assured the officials of the state’s full support in completing the project as soon as possible. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the quality of water supplied was of the highest standards and that the project would be monitored closely to avoid any lapses.

Review of the Housing Project

The third site visited by the Chief Secretary was a housing project aimed at providing affordable housing to the people in the district. The project has been a major success, with many families benefitting from the scheme. Saxena interacted with the beneficiaries and listened to their feedback on the project. He also assured them of the state’s continued support in providing affordable housing to all those in need.

Discussion on the Health Infrastructure

The final site visited by the Chief Secretary was a health infrastructure project aimed at improving the healthcare facilities in the district. The project includes the construction of new hospitals and upgrading of existing ones to provide better medical services to the people. Saxena discussed the progress of the project with the local officials and expressed satisfaction with the work done so far. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the hospitals were equipped with the latest medical equipment and that the medical staff was properly trained to handle emergencies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the visit of the Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena to the district was a major boost to the ongoing development works in the area. His presence and encouragement to the officials and workers have boosted their morale and motivated them to work harder to complete the projects on time. The state government’s commitment to improving the infrastructure and living conditions of the people in the district is evident from the progress made so far. With the continued support of the government and the hard work of the officials and workers, the district is well on its way to becoming a model of development and progress.

Una District Development Chief Secretary Visit to Una Monitoring ongoing projects in Una Review of Infrastructure works in Una Progress report of Una District projects

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Chief Secretary reviews ongoing works in Una/