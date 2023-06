Unabomber : Unabomber suspect killed three and injured 23

The homemade bomb attacks by the domestic terrorist, who managed to elude authorities for nearly two decades, resulted in the death of three individuals and left 23 others injured. An image depicting the individual is shown below.

Read Full story : How the Case Against Ted Kaczynski, the ‘Unabomber,’ Unfolded /

News Source : Livia Albeck-Ripka

Ted Kaczynski Unabomber case Legal proceedings Criminal investigation FBI investigation