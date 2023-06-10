Unabomber, infamous murderer, passes away at 81 while serving time in prison

Unabomber, Infamous Serial Killer, Dies at 81 While in Prison

The notorious killer known as the Unabomber has passed away at the age of 81 while serving a life sentence in prison. The Unabomber, whose real name is Theodore Kaczynski, was responsible for a string of bombings that terrorized the United States in the 1980s and 1990s.

Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor, sent out a series of mail bombs that killed three people and injured many others. He eluded law enforcement for nearly two decades before being captured in 1996. In 1998, Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Unabomber’s case gained national attention not only because of the severity of his crimes but also because of his manifesto, which was published in major newspapers and magazines. In it, he railed against the modern world and advocated for a return to a simpler, more primitive way of life.

Despite his notoriety, Kaczynski lived a simple life in prison, spending much of his time reading and writing. His death marks the end of a dark chapter in American history.

Ted Kaczynski Domestic terrorism Mail bombs F.B.I. investigation Anti-technology manifesto