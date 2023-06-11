Unabomber, responsible for a string of bombings, dies at 81 (USA) – BBC News

Unabomber Dies at 81 in US

The notorious Unabomber, whose real name was Theodore Kaczynski, has passed away at the age of 81 in the United States. The news was reported by BBC News and marks the end of a life that was marked by a series of bomb attacks carried out over several years. Kaczynski was responsible for the deaths of three people and injured many others in his attempts to protest against modern technology and its impact on society.

