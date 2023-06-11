Unabomber suspect Kaczynski dies in prison

Unabomber Kaczynski : Unabomber suspect, who maimed victims with bombs, dies in prison

The photo above depicts Theodore Kaczynski, who was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a series of bombings between 1978 and 1995. He was held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, until 2021 when he was transferred to the federal medical center in North Carolina due to serious health problems. Kaczynski, a Harvard-educated mathematician, lived as a recluse in a cabin in Montana and carried out a bombing spree that targeted academics, airlines, and industry lobbyists. In 1995, he used the threat of further violence to convince The New York Times and The Washington Post to publish his manifesto, which criticized modern life and technology. His brother and sister-in-law tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years, and he was eventually caught in Montana. While awaiting trial, Kaczynski attempted suicide but was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and eventually pleaded guilty to the charges against him. His meticulously crafted bombs came in handcrafted wooden boxes and were tested before use. Kaczynski became an object of fascination and even reverence among those opposed to modern civilization during his decades in prison.

Read Full story : ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say /

News Source : Associated Press,Michael R. Sisak, Mike Balsamo, and Jake Offenhartz

Ted Kaczynski Unabomber suicide Prison medical center AP sources Ted Kaczynski death