Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, infamous for sowing fear and death, passes away at 81

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber Who Planted Fear and Death, Dies at 81

The notorious Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, has passed away at the age of 81. Kaczynski gained infamy in the 1990s for his string of mail bombings that killed three people and injured dozens more.

Kaczynski, who was a former mathematics professor, carried out his attacks over the course of almost two decades, targeting universities, airlines, and other institutions. He was eventually caught in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite the horrific nature of his crimes, Kaczynski’s case also drew attention to his anti-technology beliefs and his manifesto, which called for a revolution against modern society. His actions sparked a nationwide manhunt, and his name became synonymous with domestic terrorism.

While Kaczynski’s death may bring closure to some of his victims and their families, it also marks the end of a dark chapter in American history.

