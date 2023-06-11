Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Passes Away in Prison at Age 81

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Passes Away in Prison at Age 81

The infamous Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, has died in prison at the age of 81. Kaczynski was convicted of a series of mail bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.

He had been serving a life sentence at the Federal ADX Supermax prison in Colorado since 1998. Kaczynski became known for his anti-technology beliefs and his manifesto, which he wrote and sent to various media outlets and individuals prior to his arrest.

Despite the heinous nature of his crimes, Kaczynski’s legacy continues to fascinate and intrigue many. His death marks the end of a controversial chapter in American history.

