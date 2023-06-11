‘Unabomber’ Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski passes away in federal prison

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, Known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has Died in Federal Prison

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, who was infamously known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has passed away while serving his sentence in a federal prison. Kaczynski was convicted of multiple bombings that took place over almost two decades, resulting in three deaths and injuring over 20 individuals.

Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor, was arrested in 1996 after a 17-year-long FBI investigation. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1998.

The Unabomber’s reign of terror began in 1978 when he sent his first package bomb to a university professor. He continued to send bombs to various targets, including airlines and computer stores, earning him the title of the ‘Unabomber.’

Kaczynski’s case gained widespread attention due to his anti-technology and anti-government manifesto, which he demanded be published in major newspapers. The publication of the manifesto led to his brother recognizing the writing style and turning him into the authorities.

The death of the Unabomber marks the end of a dark chapter in American history and a reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from extremist ideologies.

