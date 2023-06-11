‘Unabomber’ Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski passes away in federal prison

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison

According to recent reports, Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, famously known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has passed away while serving his sentence in federal prison. Kaczynski was convicted of carrying out a string of bombings that targeted universities and airlines between 1978 and 1995, resulting in three fatalities and over 20 injuries.

Kaczynski’s case gained notoriety for the years-long manhunt that preceded his capture in 1996, as well as for his anti-technology manifesto, which he published under the pseudonym ‘FC’ and sent to various media outlets and individuals. The manifesto espoused a radical critique of modern society and technology, arguing that they were detrimental to human freedom and dignity.

Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1998 and had been serving his sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

