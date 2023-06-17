Unalakleet Pilot Jim Tweto Dies in Western Alaska Plane Crash with Idaho Passenger

Jim Tweto : Unalakleet pilot Jim Tweto dies in plane crash with passenger Shane Reynolds

Jim Tweto, a prominent rural aviation figure and bush pilot from Unalakleet, has passed away in a plane crash along with a passenger from Idaho. The incident occurred in Western Alaska, and Alaska State Troopers received an SOS activation before being notified of the crash. The Cessna 180 had taken off but failed to climb and crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik. Tweto, 68, and 45-year-old Shane Reynolds were both pronounced dead, and their bodies were recovered by Nome troopers. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Tweto was a co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and Era Alaska, later known as Ravn Air Group. He became well-known after featuring in the Discovery series “Flying Wild Alaska,” which followed the lives of bush pilots in some of the most remote parts of the state. Tweto’s daughter, Ariel, confirmed the news of her father’s death on Instagram, saying he passed away while doing what he loved.

News Source : Anchorage Daily News

