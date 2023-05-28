Unarmed 11-year-old boy Aderrien shot by police officer in Mississippi home

Aderrien, the 11-year-old victim, in Mississippi police shooting : Unarmed 11-year-old Aderrien Murry shot by Mississippi police officer in his own home

In Mississippi, an unarmed 11-year-old boy was shot in his home by a police officer in response to a report of a domestic disturbance. The boy’s mother had called the police after the father of one of her children arrived and became “irate.” The police arrived at the scene, and one officer, Greg Capers, reportedly had his gun drawn and instructed those inside the home to come outside. The mother exited first, followed by her son, who was shot in the right side of his chest, collapsing his lung, fracturing multiple ribs, and lacerating his liver. He was airlifted to the hospital and later released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and there is body camera footage of the incident. The incident highlights police violence and the role of the police as a repressive mechanism of the capitalist state to police social inequality. So far this year, over 300 people have been killed by police in the US.

Read Full story : 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police after calling emergency services /

News Source : World Socialist Web Site

Police brutality Emergency services response Mississippi shooting incident Racial profiling Use of force by law enforcement