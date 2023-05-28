“Unattended Remote Access”: A Comprehensive Guide for Unattended Remote Access using Bomgar

Bomgar Unattended Remote Access: A Comprehensive Guide

Bomgar, now known as BeyondTrust, is a top-rated remote access software that provides secure remote support for all devices, including desktops, laptops, mobiles, and POS systems. This post outlines the detailed steps to perform unattended remote access to Bomgar using the Jump Client. If you’re interested, read on.

Part 1: Add New Jumpoint

Step 1: To configure Jumpoints, go to your Bomgar Appliance/Login interface. Click the Jump tab, go to the Jumppoint page, and click Add New Jumpoint.

Step 2: Enter an identifying name.

Step 3: Under “Allowed Users,” click on the “Users” box to add users from the drop-down menu. These are the people who can use this jumpoint.

Step 4: Click Add after selecting the user. Finally, click Add Jumpoint.

Part 2: Install Jumpoint

Step 1: Find your new Jumpoint in the list of Jumpoints and download the required 32 or 64-bit installer to a PC on the remote network that you want to access. This mechanism is used to initiate Jump sessions with other computers on the network.

Step 2: The installation wizard will guide you through the initial setup steps.

Step 3: Select Jump Zone Proxy Server to allow this Jumpoint to proxy connections for clients on the network that do not have a native Internet connection when deploying a Jumpoint on a remote LAN behind a proxy. Specify the DNS or IP address of the monitoring interface and the port number. Then press the OK button.

Step 4: Click Finish to complete the Bomgar Jumpoint setup.

Part 3: Start Unattended Remote Sessions via Jumpoint

Step 1: Click the Jump To button above the Jump interface to connect to a remote computer via Jumpoint. Select the network you want to connect to from the drop-down menu. Enter the hostname or IP address of the remote system to be accessed. Then press the Jump button.

Step 2: You will be asked to enter credentials for the remote system. Once valid credentials are provided, the customer client installs them on the remote system, and a support session begins.

Bonus Tip: Best Bomgar Alternative

If you’re looking for an easier way to access another computer unattended remotely, try an alternative to Bomgar’s unattended remote access. The best unattended remote access alternative to Bomgar is AnyViewer. It is a free remote desktop application that is easy to set up and use, offering users the easiest access to an unattended computer.

In addition, AnyViewer has the following impressive features:

Fast installation.

Fast connection speed.

One-click for unattended remote access.

Chat available in the remote session.

Support for file transfers.

Shortcuts to important apps like Task Manager.

Supports controlling multiple computers at the same time.

Multi-monitor and monitor switch supported.

Mobile support applies to both iOS and Android devices.

Here’s how you can use AnyViewer:

Step 1: Install and launch AnyViewer on both computers. Go to Sign In and then click Sign In. (If you have already registered on the official website, you can log in directly.)

Step 2: Enter the credentials and click “Sign Up” to create an AnyViewer account.

Step 3: Then you can see that you have successfully logged into AnyViewer. Your device will automatically be associated with the account you signed in to.

Step 4: Sign in to the same AnyViewer account on both computers. Then you can create a one-click connection by clicking “One-click control” after going to “Device” and clicking on the computer you want to access.

Step 5: During the remote session, you can change the resolution by clicking Screen. If you don’t know the suitable screen resolution, you can also click Adaptive to adjust automatically.

Step 6: You can also click Mode to change the image quality.

Notes: It is recommended to upgrade your account to a Professional or Enterprise plan. What a Pro or Enterprise plan can get you: More devices can be assigned to the same account for unattended access. More connection channels for more devices to be able to start a remote connection at the same time. One device can be connected to multiple devices at the same time. Make remote PC screen black and disable remote keyboard and mouse to protect privacy. Transfer 1TB files at 10MB/s.

The Final Result

This post mainly introduces the detailed steps to perform unattended remote access to Bomgar. For better understanding, we break the whole process into three parts: add a new Jumpoint, install Jumpoint, and start unattended remote sessions through Jumpoint. In addition, we present a Bomgar alternative that makes it easier for you to access an unattended computer efficiently.

