Journalist Egbert Gaye Passes Away
The news of journalist Egbert Gaye’s passing has shocked the community. His death is truly unbelievable and has left many in mourning.
Egbert Gaye was a well-respected figure in the journalistic community and his contributions will be greatly missed. His passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.
Our thoughts and condolences go out to Egbert’s family and friends during this difficult time.
- Montreal journalist Egbert Gaye obituary
- Tributes pour in for Egbert Gaye after his passing
- Investigating the circumstances surrounding Egbert Gaye’s tragic death
- Egbert Gaye’s legacy as a prominent Black journalist in Quebec
- Remembering Egbert Gaye’s contributions to Montreal’s media landscape