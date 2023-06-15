Unbelievable: Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress and Former MP, Passes Away, Cause of Death Unconfirmed.

Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress and Former MP, Passes Away

British actress and former Member of Parliament, Glenda Jackson, has passed away at the age of 85. Jackson was widely acclaimed for her performances on stage and screen, winning two Academy Awards for Best Actress during her illustrious career.

The cause of her death is yet to be disclosed, leaving many fans and colleagues shocked and saddened. Jackson’s incredible talent and contribution to the entertainment industry will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

