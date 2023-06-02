“UNC Basketball transfer rankings”: UNC Basketball Pair Ranked in Top 50 Transfers List

UNC basketball program to welcome two top transfer portal players

The UNC basketball program has been hit with a handful of player departures to the transfer portal this offseason. To fill the void, the Tar Heels have added four new veteran players, two of whom are ranked among the top 50 transfer portal players by CBS Sports.

Harrison Ingram, a 6-foot-8 forward from Stanford, is the highest-ranked transfer heading to an ACC program, according to David Cobb of CBS Sports. Ingram was a five-star high school prospect from the Class of 2021 and could regain some of the NBA Draft buzz he once enjoyed with a change of scenery.

Ingram is a versatile forward who can play on the block or step out and hit 3-pointers. He’s also a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. In two seasons with the Cardinal, Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. If he can improve his free-throw shooting and 3-point percentage, Ingram can be a high-impact starter for the Tar Heels.

Jae’Lyn Withers, a Louisville transfer and former four-star prospect, has not drawn as much attention as other UNC basketball commits. Withers was an ACC All-Freshman selection but has fallen off offensively over the past two seasons.

Withers has the potential to be an excellent college basketball player and maybe even an NBA prospect. He ranked as Louisville’s best defender this season, according to evanmiya.com. UNC coach Hubert Davis will have a chance to build off the potential Withers showed earlier in his career.

The UNC basketball program will heavily rely on their incoming transfers this season, as both Ingram and Withers have the opportunity to be impact players from the minute they officially step foot on campus.

