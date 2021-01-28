Uncle Johns Bakery Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO , Samuel Mensah has Died.

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO (UK based Ghanaian business) Samuel Mensah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Quami TV 6h  · Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO (UK based Ghanaian business) Samuel Mensah passes away in Accra-Ghana . May his soul Rest in Peace Please keep safe as Covid is real #QUAMITV

Tributes 

UNCLE JOHNS BAKERY OWNER PASSES AWAY‼️

RIP To Samuel Mensah, Uncle Johns Bakery founder who recently passed away….

Posted by Talk Club 100 on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Samuel Mensah’s family and friends at this time.
The rapper turned CEO of Uncle Johns Bakery has died from COVID-19.
Image may contain: 1 person, text that says'rotv UNCLE JOHN'S BAKERY CEO SAMUEL MENSAH (XPLODER) HAS SADLY PASSED AWAY FROM COVID-19'

