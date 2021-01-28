Uncle Johns Bakery Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO , Samuel Mensah has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO (UK based Ghanaian business) Samuel Mensah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Quami TV 6h · Rapper and Uncle Johns Bakery CEO (UK based Ghanaian business) Samuel Mensah passes away in Accra-Ghana . May his soul Rest in Peace Please keep safe as Covid is real #QUAMITV
Source: (20+) Quami TV – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –
UNCLE JOHNS BAKERY OWNER PASSES AWAY‼️
RIP To Samuel Mensah, Uncle Johns Bakery founder who recently passed away….
Posted by Talk Club 100 on Thursday, January 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Samuel Mensah’s family and friends at this time.The rapper turned CEO of Uncle Johns Bakery has died from COVID-19.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.