Unclear Cause of Death for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Reported

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Dies, Cause of Death Unclear

The Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, has passed away, but the cause of his death remains unclear. Kaczynski was found dead in his cell at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado, on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” was a domestic terrorist who carried out a string of bombings for nearly two decades, resulting in three deaths and 23 injuries. He was arrested in 1996 and later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kaczynski’s death but did not disclose the cause of death. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Kaczynski’s brother, David Kaczynski, released a statement expressing condolences to the victims of his brother’s crimes and their families, as well as to those impacted by his brother’s mental illness. He also expressed hope that his brother’s death would bring closure to those affected by his actions.

The Unabomber’s story has been the subject of numerous books, documentaries, and even a Netflix series. His death marks the end of a controversial and tragic chapter in American history.

