“Uncommon lupus symptoms”: Unusual Signs of Lupus: Health Headlines

Uncommon Lupus Symptoms: What You Need to Know

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects 1.5 million Americans and causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues and organs. While some symptoms of lupus, such as joint pain and fatigue, are well-known, there are several lesser-known symptoms that can be surprising and even alarming.

One of the most persistent symptoms experienced by award-winning singer Toni Braxton, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2008, is blood clots. Dr. Richard Nash, a physician at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, explains that autoimmune diseases can vary widely in severity and manageability. Treatment often involves suppressing the immune system to reduce the activity of the immune system against affected organs.

However, some lupus symptoms can be unexpected and difficult to manage. For example, lupus psychosis, which involves delusions or hallucinations, occurs in around 12% of lupus patients. Vertigo, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and oral health problems like gum disease are also lesser-known symptoms that can be caused by lupus.

Other symptoms of lupus can be severe and even life-changing. These may include severe headaches, nerve complications, vision loss, and weight fluctuations. Since lupus can affect each person differently, it is important to be aware of all possible symptoms and seek medical attention if any new symptoms arise.

Living with lupus can be a challenge, but it is possible to manage the disease and maintain a high quality of life. Toni Braxton, for example, continues to release new music despite her illness. By staying informed and working closely with healthcare professionals, those with lupus can find effective treatment options and work towards achieving their goals and dreams.

