“Uncommon Makeup Tips”: 5 Unique Makeup Tips That Will Win Your Heart!

Why You’ll Love These 5 UNCOMMON Makeup Tips!

Are you tired of the same old makeup routine? Do you want to try something new and unique that will make you stand out from the crowd? Look no further! In this article, we will share with you five uncommon makeup tips that will elevate your beauty game.

Tip #1: Use Lipstick as Blush

If you’re out of blush, don’t worry! You can use your lipstick instead. This trick works well because lipstick is highly pigmented and long-lasting. All you have to do is apply a small amount of lipstick to your cheeks and blend it with your fingers. This will give you a natural flush that will last all day.

Tip #2: Apply Eyeliner on Your Waterline

If you want to make your eyes look bigger and brighter, apply eyeliner on your waterline. This is the area between your eyelashes and your eye. Use a white or nude eyeliner to make your eyes appear wider and more awake. Alternatively, you can use a black or colored eyeliner to add drama and intensity to your look.

Tip #3: Use a Business Card to Apply Mascara

If you’re tired of getting mascara on your eyelids, use a business card to protect them. Place the business card behind your lashes and apply mascara as usual. The business card will catch any excess mascara and keep your eyelids clean.

Tip #4: Use a Spoon to Create a Winged Eyeliner

If you struggle with creating a winged eyeliner, use a spoon to guide you. Place the rounded end of the spoon at the outer corner of your eye and draw a diagonal line. Then, use the straight edge of the spoon to connect the diagonal line to your lash line. Fill in the space and voila! You have a perfect winged eyeliner.

Tip #5: Use a Toothbrush to Exfoliate Your Lips

If you want soft and smooth lips, use a toothbrush to exfoliate them. Wet a soft-bristled toothbrush and gently scrub your lips in circular motions. This will remove any dead skin and make your lips look plump and healthy. After exfoliating, apply a lip balm to keep your lips moisturized.

Conclusion

These five uncommon makeup tips are simple yet effective. They will help you achieve a flawless and unique look that will make you stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re using lipstick as blush or a spoon to create winged eyeliner, these tips will elevate your beauty game and make you feel confident and beautiful. So go ahead and try them out!

