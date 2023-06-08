“Uncovering Biblical Truths: Exploring Judgement and Sentencing in the Bible” by David Freeman

Is That Really In The Bible? 5-Judgement and Sentencing

By David Freeman

Have you ever wondered about the concept of judgement and sentencing in the Bible? It can be difficult to reconcile the idea of a loving God with the notion of eternal punishment. However, the Bible is clear that there will be a day of judgement and that we will all be held accountable for our actions.

In Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus speaks about the final judgement where he separates the righteous from the unrighteous. He says that those who have fed the hungry, given drink to the thirsty, and cared for the sick and imprisoned will inherit eternal life. However, those who have not done these things will be punished with eternal fire.

Revelation 20:11-15 describes the scene of the final judgement where the dead are judged according to their deeds. Anyone whose name is not found written in the book of life is thrown into the lake of fire.

While the concept of eternal punishment may be difficult to accept, it is important to remember that God is just and righteous. He cannot tolerate sin and will ultimately punish it. However, he also provides a way for us to be saved through faith in Jesus Christ.

As Romans 10:9-10 says, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.”

In the end, it is up to each individual to choose whether or not to accept God’s offer of salvation through Jesus Christ. But one thing is certain, judgement day is coming and we will all be held accountable for our actions.

