“Underpaid Footballers”: Top 10 Footballers Who Are Currently Being Underpaid

10 Most Underpaid Footballers Right Now

Football is one of the most lucrative sports in the world, with some of the top players earning millions of dollars every year. However, there are still many players who are not paid what they are worth. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most underpaid footballers right now.

1. Lionel Messi

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi has won numerous awards and broken countless records. Despite this, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Messi earned $92 million, making him the second-highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

2. Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is one of the most talented footballers in the world, with incredible skills and agility on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Neymar Jr. earned $78 million, making him the third-highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

3. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is one of the most exciting young footballers in the world, with incredible speed and skill on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Mbappé earned $42 million, making him the 7th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world, with incredible vision and passing ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, De Bruyne earned $23 million, making him the 29th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

5. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is one of the best forwards in the world, with incredible speed and finishing ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Salah earned $37 million, making him the 10th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

6. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is one of the best forwards in the world, with incredible speed and finishing ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Mane earned $20 million, making him the 36th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

7. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world, with incredible strength and aerial ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Van Dijk earned $20 million, making him the 37th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

8. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is one of the best midfielders in the world, with incredible dribbling and passing ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Silva earned $12 million, making him the 68th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

9. Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is one of the best forwards in the world, with incredible work rate and creative ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Firmino earned $15 million, making him the 51st highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best young defenders in the world, with incredible crossing and set-piece ability on the pitch. However, he is still not paid what he is worth. In 2020, Alexander-Arnold earned $5 million, making him the 157th highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he is still underpaid compared to his talent and the revenue he generates for his club and the sport as a whole.

Conclusion

These are the 10 most underpaid footballers right now. While they may still earn significant amounts of money, they are not paid what they are truly worth, given their talent and the revenue they generate for their clubs and the sport as a whole. Hopefully, in the future, these players will be recognized for their worth and receive the compensation they deserve.

