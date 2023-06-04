‘Underrated campy 80s movie’: The 1980s Campy Movie That Deserves More Recognition: A Parody Film

Return of the Killer Tomatoes: The Most Underrated Camp Classic of All Time

When one thinks of the camp films of the 1980s, classics like Xanadu, Flash Gordon, and Mommie Dearest come to mind. However, there is one that doesn’t get the love it deserves. It’s a sequel to the classic “so bad it’s good” film Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, and given the original’s cutting-edge special effects, Oscar-level acting, and memorable soundtrack, it’s understandable that some might not be aware it spawned a franchise. Yes, a franchise: three sequels and an animated television series. However, to give them a pass as a result would be to miss out on the most underrated camp classic not just of the 1980s, but perhaps of all time: Return of the Killer Tomatoes.

Set ten years after the events of the first film’s Great Tomato War, Return of the Killer Tomatoes picks up in an America where tomatoes have been outlawed. The absence of tomatoes has led to illicit affairs like tomato smuggling and creative new ways to interpret classic tomato-centric recipes. Take pizza, for instance, where one can order pepperoni, extra cheese, and boysenberry sauce for delivery from Finletter’s Pizzeria, which is where we catch up with Wilbur Finletter (Steve Peace), the great hero of the war, and his nephew Chad (Anthony Starke). Chad delivers a pizza to the home of Dr. Gangreen (John Astin) and is greeted by Tara (Karen Mistal), a young, attractive woman who claims to be Gangreen’s lover. The truth, however, is a much darker red.

Dr. Gangreen is the mad scientist behind the rampaging tomatoes of the first film and has developed a process where toxic waste and music can transform a tomato into a human replica, intending to take over the U.S. Tara is one such replica, as is his assistant, Igor (played by American Olympic gold medalist swimmer Steve Lundquist). But when Gangreen casts aside a mutated, fuzzy tomato, Tara comes to its rescue, dubs it F.T. (Fuzzy Tomato), and escapes to Finletter’s Pizzeria and to Chad. The two start a relationship, but soon Tara is captured by Igor and returned to the lab, forcing Chad and his roommate Matt (George Clooney) to come to her rescue.

Return of the Killer Tomatoes is genuinely funny. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes got its laughs by delivering on the sheer absurdity of its premise. There were tomatoes that attacked and killed. Return is more in the vein of a standard studio comedy, but one that consistently has something humorous happening on screen. The challenge of topping a pizza without using outlawed tomato sauce. A TV in the background with complete coverage of the “Full Contact America’s Cup” yacht race. The KIGR news van is actually a dump truck. For those that suffer from metamfiezomaiophobia (fear of mimes… the silent killer), a pantomime that won’t go away gets punched in the face. Return knows that it is ridiculous and has fun with it.

Return of the Killer Tomatoes is also rife with pointed satire. Much like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, it uses the platform to poke fun at product placement, rom-coms, merchandising, and more. The film begins with a parody of the local cable show, One Dollar Movie, with host Bob Downs (Michael Villani) introducing Return as the movie of the day. What begins playing instead is Big-Breasted Girls Go to the Beach and Take Their Tops Off, a hilarious riff on teen sex movies. Later, Chad and Tara have a rom-com montage to the song Touch Me There, which has lines like, “Boy, am I glad you’re not tomato paste.”

Return of the Killer Tomatoes would be followed up by Killer Tomatoes Strike Back! and Killer Tomatoes Eat France!, and a Saturday morning cartoon. The franchise has stalled since then, although kept alive in comics, homages, and even an April 2023 novelization of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes by author Jeff Strand. Return stands as the best, the ripest, if you will, of the Killer Tomatoes films. It’s camp at its best, and while you may disagree, remember this: George Clooney is often asked about any missteps in his career. His answer is consistently Batman and Robin and not Return of the Killer Tomatoes. Infer what you will.

