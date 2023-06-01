“Underrated Romantic Comedies 2010s”: “10 Romantic Comedies from the 2010s That Deserve More Love”

Top 10 Most Underrated Romantic Comedies of the 2010s

Romantic comedies have been a staple of the film industry for decades. However, in recent years, the genre has received a bad reputation for being formulaic and cliché. Despite this, there have been some hidden gems in the romantic comedy genre over the past decade that have gone unnoticed. Here are the top 10 most underrated romantic comedies of the 2010s.

1. Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Celeste and Jesse Forever tells the story of a couple who decides to get divorced but remain friends. The film explores the complexities of their relationship as they navigate the ups and downs of their post-divorce friendship. The film is a refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre and features strong performances from Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg.

2. Obvious Child (2014)

Obvious Child follows a struggling comedian who gets pregnant after a one-night stand. The film tackles the taboo subject of abortion in a thoughtful and humorous way. Jenny Slate delivers a standout performance in this indie gem that received critical acclaim but was largely overlooked by audiences.

3. The Big Sick (2017)

The Big Sick is based on the real-life romance of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon. The film tells the story of their courtship, which is complicated by Emily’s sudden illness. The film is a heartwarming and hilarious portrayal of love and family and features standout performances from Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan.

4. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love tells the story of a middle-aged man who is blindsided by his wife’s request for a divorce. He turns to a young womanizer for help in rediscovering his masculinity and finding love again. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone.

5. About Time (2013)

About Time is a charming romantic comedy that explores the idea of time travel. The film follows a young man who discovers he can travel back in time and uses his newfound ability to improve his love life. The film is a heartwarming portrayal of family and love and features standout performances from Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams.

6. The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal stars Sandra Bullock as a tough-as-nails book editor who forces her assistant (played by Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in order to avoid deportation. The film is a classic romantic comedy that features strong performances from its leads and a hilarious supporting cast, including Betty White and Mary Steenburgen.

7. What If (2013)

What If tells the story of a young man who falls in love with his best friend, who happens to be in a long-term relationship. The film is a charming and witty exploration of the complexities of modern romance and features standout performances from Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan.

8. Going the Distance (2010)

Going the Distance follows a couple who tries to make their long-distance relationship work. The film is a realistic portrayal of the challenges of long-distance relationships and features strong performances from Drew Barrymore and Justin Long.

9. The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Five-Year Engagement tells the story of a couple who experiences a series of setbacks on their way to the altar. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming exploration of the ups and downs of modern relationships and features standout performances from Jason Segel and Emily Blunt.

10. What’s Your Number? (2011)

What’s Your Number? follows a young woman who, after realizing she’s had too many lovers, tracks down her ex-boyfriends to see if any of them are worth rekindling a relationship with. The film is a fun and lighthearted exploration of modern dating and features strong performances from Anna Faris and Chris Evans.

Conclusion

The romantic comedy genre may have received a bad reputation in recent years, but these 10 underrated films prove that there are still fresh and original stories to be told. From time travel to long-distance relationships, these films offer a unique perspective on modern romance and are sure to leave audiences laughing and feeling warm inside.

